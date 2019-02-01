Fashion brand to open at Fleetwood retail centre

Fleetwood shopping outlet Affinity Lancashire has announced the opening of classic British fashion brand Jaeger.

Jaeger will open its doors at the centre near Fleetwood port on Thursday, February 7.

It said the Jaeger outlet store will offer high-quality clothing at up to 70 per cent off.

The Jaeger outlet store will take a position opposite Bonmarché.

The new store will join a host of other fashion retailers who have recently opened at Affinity Lancashire.

These include British footwear brand, Clarks, multi-branded UK retailer, Leading Labels, Designer Outlet, Sue Sweatmore, Affinity Group spokesman, said “We are very excited to have Jaeger join the centre, adding to our already established retail-mix.

“The new store opening joins the Affinity Lancashire at an exciting time as we continue to strengthen our fashion retail offering.

“We love to support British brands and know that our loyal customers will appreciate the classic British style that Jaeger offers at discount prices.”

The outlet has 45 stores plus cafes.