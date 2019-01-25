Family’s thanks as Ferry Cafe closes

The family which owns the Ferry Cafe and the Harbour Lights Amusements in Fleetwood have thanked well-wishers after the shock closure of the two businesses.

Lee Preston-Stefani said they had been overwhelmed by the messages of support, including many on Facebook.

Lee Preston-Stefani, manager of the Harbour Lights amusements arcade, Fleetwood.

The cafe and amusements, on The Esplanade, have together been iconic landmarks near the ferry slipway for around 50 years, and have a nostalgic link to the former Fleetwood Pier, also owned for many years by the Stefani family.

The family was rocked by the death of patriarch Roger Stefani before Christmas.

Lee said: “We tried hard to make the businesses work but it was tough - we just needed more families in.

“We are now looking to see where to go from here but are really grateful for the support.”

Initial plans include renting out the sizeable cafe.

The shops in between the cafe and the amusements will be unaffected.