Family law specialist joins Blackpool law team

Blackhurst Budd's Warren Spencer welcomes Sharon Emslie to the team
Blackhurst Budd's Warren Spencer welcomes Sharon Emslie to the team

Blackpool law firm Blackhurst Budd has appointed Sharon Emslie as head of its family law department.

Sharon specialises in relationship breakdown and divorce and has a wealth of experience in dealing with children’s matters and helping clients through the complexities of dividing assets on divorce, particularly for clients with business interests.

She said: “I’m looking forward to helping the clients of Blackhurst Budd in all areas of family law and providing them with an affordable, approachable and expert service.

"Wherever possible I encourage clients to reach agreement on divorce and I achieve a settlement in a high proportion of my cases. However, should a settlement not be possible, I regularly represent clients in court proceedings relating to financial matters and children."

Warren Spencer, managing director at Blackhurst Budd said: “We are delighted to welcome Sharon to the firm. Blackpool has a higher than average divorce rate according to national statistics and it’s vitally important that clients take legal advice at an early stage.

Whilst the divorce process itself can be a straightforward, dealing with the financial aspects requires legal expertise to ensure that a fair settlement is reached and ultimately, to prevent future financial claims being made.”

He said while the divorce process can be straightforward, the financial aspects need legal expertise.