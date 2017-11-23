Family fire specialist firm opens on the Fylde coast

A family firm has opened a new store on Cookson Street in Blackpool to help it serve the local hotels sector better.

Whalley Fire Protection has created three new jobs with the move and aims to add staff as the business grows.

It specialises in fire extinguishers, services, signage, fire alarms , CCTV and fire risk assessment for companies and organisations leaving them to concentrate on their core business.

Company director Phil Whalley said: “This move is a great opportunity to protect and support other local businesses in this area, in particular the many hotels and B&Bs that make up a lot of the trade in Blackpool and who all have fire protection needs.

“Our shop opened on November 8, on Cookson Street and we currently have three members of staff in our team but we shall be looking to grow this in the future.

“We have been trading for seven years and have 17 years experience in fire protection.

“We are fully DBS checked and look after many businesses already both large and small scale. In the Greater Manchester Area we currently look after more than 40 schools and in excess of 700 businesses.”