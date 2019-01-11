Expansion plan for Fylde computer graphics firm

A Fylde 3D computer graphics specialist is getting set to go talent hunting after enjoying a busy year in 2018.

Realtime UK which has its base in Westby but which also has a studio in Manchester is targeting growth in 2019.

The firm works with clients in the automotive industry, with computer games producers and TV and film companies.

It specialises in visual effects for films and adverts, creating high resolution car configurator and marketing imagery for the likes of VW and Bentley and trailers for films and cinematics for computer games.

The team has worked on the likes of Jurassic World Evolution, Dakar 18, Smite and the Total War games.

A spokesman said: “This has been an astounding year for Realtime UK – our biggest yet.

“Growth has been the magic word for us this year. We’ve doubled the number of onboarding artists in our team.

“And this staff growth is only going to continue as we expand our output at both studios.

“Over in Manchester, we’re moving into our new studio in January to double our studio space and provide our team over there with bigger and better facilities. This move will support our rapid growth in the TV and film sector, with both studios preparing for a wave of projects as we make strong footholds in this field, providing high-end VFX work.

“On the staff front, we have a lot of key vacancies to fill that will help us have an even stronger 2019.

“Our biggest hire will be the Studio Director role for the Westby studio. Filling this role will allow our Managing Director, Tony Prosser, to focus his energy on strategic growth and the further development of our services.

“As well as that, we are looking for an Executive Producer to work on TV and film projects. With this key team member, we’ll be able to strengthen our business development team within this exciting area, as will a new Head of Animation.”

Realtime UK was founded in 1996 by former Blackpool and The Fylde College student Tony Prosser in Lytham.