Energy HQ students in power station visit

Students from Blackpool and The Fylde College’s Lancashire Energy HQ were given the chance to see energy in action during a visit to Heysham Nuclear Power Station.

The Renewable Energy Engineering students were shown around Heysham 2 to help them understand how theory learnt in the classroom is put into practice.

Representatives from EDF Energy spoke to the students about how electricity is generated using nuclear energy and how various engineering and construction disciplines work together to run a facility as complex as a power station.

David Underdown, who is studying Renewable Energy Engineering said: “We really enjoyed the visit and were really impressed with the facility. It certainly gave me a good insight into some of the job options I can pursue once I complete my course.”

During their tour, the students were shown the nuclear reactor and the steam turbines used to generate enough low carbon electricity to power two million homes.

Iftikhar Bokhari, Curriculum Leader in Renewable Energy Engineering at B&FC, said: “We are committed to helping students to better understand that what they learn in the classroom has a real application in industry.

“Visits like these also allow them to explore opportunities for their future development. The College continues to maintain working relationships with industry partners, such as EDF Energy, to offer our students the best options for the future.”

John Munro, station director at Heysham 2, said he hoped the visit also gave students a better insight into future career opportunities in the industry.

He added: “It was great to see the students out on the plant seeing what we do here at the power station.

“Since opening the Visitor Centre in 2013 we have seen around 20,000 people coming through our doors, many looking at potential career opportunities at the two stations.

“Hopefully some of those students from Blackpool and The Fylde College will be applying to join our apprenticeship scheme in the autumn.”