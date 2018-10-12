Energy efficient home in Kirkham

This is a recently built four-bedroom/three bathroom timber-framed property located close to all amenities, making it an ideal family home which offers a loft bedroom with its own en suite bathroom, spacious rooms and a beautiful pond to the front of the house.

The accommodation set over three floors has two years remaining of an NHBC warranty.

Dowbridge, Kirkham PR4 2YL

Designed and built by the owner to a high standard with attention to detail, it is well insulated making it economical to heat.

The downstairs accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge with an electric fire and wood surround fireplace, modern kitchen, dining room WC and a conservatory.

To the first floor are three bedrooms with an en suite to the master as well as the family bathroom.

The loft has been converted into another bedroom but could be used as an office.

Dowbridge, Kirkham PR4 2YL

Externally is a garden mainly laid to lawn, a paved patio area, detached garage raised stoned driveway and small pond with water feature.

Price: £280,000

Address: Dowbridge, Kirkham PR4 2YL

Agent: Dewhurst Homes - 01772 682121