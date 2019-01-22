Employment rises to highest level since 1971

Record numbers of people are in work and job vacancies are at their joint highest level since 2001, new figures have revealed.

Average earnings increased by 3.4 per cent in the year to November, the highest for a decade, outpacing inflation.

Employment increased by 141,000 in the three months to November to 32.5 million, the highest since 1971.

But unemployment also increased, up by 8,000 to 1.37 million, due to an increasing population, although the total is 68,000 lower than a year ago, said the Office for National Statistics.

Locally, the number of people claiming working age benefits such as Universal Credit or Jobseekers Allowance remained static.

In Blackpool North and Cleveleys, there were 1,720 people claiming, up 0.1 per cent on the previous month.

In Blackpool south there were 2,360 claimants, no change on the previous month, in Fylde 69, also the same, in Lancaster and Fleetwood, 1,295, up 0.2 per cent and in Wyre and Preston North, there were 440, up 0.1 per cent.

Fylde Conservative MP Mark Menzies said: “I am pleased to see the year-on-year figure falling yet again, and we now have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

“I am especially pleased to see the number of young people out of work reducing further.

“There are plenty of opportunities here in Fylde; I am sure the likes of BAE Systems’ pledge to take on 700 apprentices this year – a large number of which will be at Warton – will help reduce this figure further still.”

But unions have pointed out the rise in unemployment, up to 24 per cent in some parts of the country.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, said: “Thousands of jobs lost mean thousands of people and families wondering how they're going to pay the bills, it means thousands more at foodbanks.

“Carrying on with wrongheaded austerity policies, a lack of Government investment in jobs and our economy and a lack of any feasible plan on Brexit will only make the situation worse.

“We need action to create jobs and increase confidence in the economy now, not more Westminster games or internal party wrangles."