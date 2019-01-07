Double success for Blackpool hotel team

The team from one of Blackpool’s new build hotels has won and awards double.

The seafront Hampton by Hilton hotel in South Shore has just received the accolade of the Fastest Ramp-up in the Hampton by Hilton Group and sales manager Stacey deRome has gained a Rising Star award for her work to successfully attract new customers.

Award-winner Stacey deRome

The Hampton by Hilton hotel was completed by Blackpool’s Create Construction in May 2018 and is now at the forefront of the regeneration of the New South Promenade.

The hotel comprises of 130 bedrooms, a fitness room, business work zone, reception area and restaurant and bar.

It is now playing an important role in attracting both business and leisure visitors to the area and providing job opportunities.

The Hilton Group has recently recognised it as being the fastest growing new hotel of 2018 in Europe - having ramped up its visitor numbers, in the first three months, more quickly than any other hotel in the group.

Bosses said this recognition demonstrated both the opportunity that existed in the area for corporate business, as well as the leisure trade and the work by the hotel’s team to attract new customers.

Meanwhile Stacey deRome was won the Interstate Hotels and Resorts Awards Rising Star title.

The Hampton by Hilton sales manager was recognised by the hotel’s management company Interstate Hotels and Resorts as the rising star for 2018 due to her contribution towards building relationships in the town and with the Hilton brand, contributing to the amazing success of the new hotel.

Stacey said: “I am thrilled with the win. It is great to be a part of a team offering accommodation for both corporate clients and leisure guests. My favourite part of the job is building relationships with our customers.”

Gill Mathison, director and owner said: “I am so proud of Stacey and our team at the hotel for these well- deserved accolades. They have all worked exceptionally hard – resulting in an outstanding number of customers.

“This success has exceeded all our expectations.”