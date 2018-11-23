Demolition of homes set to start on estate

A major demolition project is being carried out in Fleetwood as part of a housing group’s multi-million pound regeneration project.

The first phase of the demolition is set to take place on the town’s West View estate, where 32 homes will be bulldozed over the run-up to Christmas.

This phase will cover properties on Crake, Rede and Martindale Avenues, where there are a combination of family homes and flats.

These homes were marked for demolition after independent surveys found that they would not be fit for purpose in the long term and future repair works would not be possible.

Other homes on the estate will benefit from remedial works to improve them, including external wall insulation, which has recently been installed to homes on the Flakefleet estate.

Altogether some 112 homes, including individual flats, are expected to be demolished in the town, with the remainder of the work being carried out within the first quarter of next year.

The cost of the scheme was initially put at £10 million but with several projects involved, it has now exceeded that.

The project includes re-insulation of homes, the demolition work and the building of the new £9.75 million extra care amenity on Chatsworth Avenue, Lighthouse View.

Alex Andani, Director of Asset Management at Regenda Homes, said: “We have worked closely with residents affected, including those who own their homes, to help them find suitable new accommodation.

“We are now in a position to begin the demolition.”