Demolition beckons for 81 Blackpool council flats

Work to demolish council flats in Blackpool looks set to take place early next year.

Plans have been submitted to the council by architect Cassidy and Ashton seeking permission to bulldoze 81 homes on Troutbeck Crescent, Mereside.

BCH hopes to secure grants in order to build new homes.

The scheme was first unveiled in May this year by Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH), which manages council homes on behalf of the council.

It is hoped to redevelop the land for up to 70 new family houses.

Re-letting of the flats stopped in late 2016, and residents are being given help to move to new homes. They will qualify for home loss payments of £6,200. A spokesman for BCH said: “The relocation of people is going well and is on track.

“We continue to manage the site and hold discussions with the remaining residents to help them with new housing.” Demolition is earmarked to start in late February and take about eight weeks to complete.

The properties, which were built in the 1950s, are either one-bedroom flats or bedsits and have become difficult to let, although some residents have lived there for more than 20 years.

A council report published when the proposals were first put forward said investment of £3m would be needed over the next 30 years to bring the homes up to modern standards.

It blamed the unpopularity of the flats on their small kitchens and bathrooms and costly heating systems, while work is needed to repair balconies.

A recent consultation event was held to ask residents their views on the potential development although firm proposals have yet to be drawn up.