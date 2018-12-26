Defence giant BAE Systems announces plans to recruit 700 apprentices

BAE Systems has announced plans to recruit nearly 700 apprentices across its UK business in 2019, a 30 per cent increase on the previous year.

And almost half of them will be based at Warton or Samlesbury in Lancashire.

Almost half of the apprentices will be based at Warton or Samlesbury in Lancashire.

The new recruits will join the Air, Land and Maritime businesses in September 2019 and will embark on one of 25 training programmes, which provide the opportunity to combine full time employment with studying for a recognised qualification.

In Samlesbury and Warton, the apprentices will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects including Typhoon and F-35 and play a key role in developing emerging technologies for future combat air systems, supporting the UK’s world-leading combat air capability.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive Officer at BAE Systems, said: “We are proud to be one of the UK’s largest employers of apprentices and our plan to recruit nearly 700 apprentices next year reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and developing high end skills for the future.

“With technology becoming ever more advanced and integrated in the workplace, it is crucial that we train the next generation of engineers and business leaders to develop the necessary skills which will be needed to drive innovation, solve complex challenges and build on our position as one of the UK’s most innovative and productive companies.”