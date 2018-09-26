Deadline looms for Fylde coast retail and leisure awards

Time is running out for you to nominate your favourite business in The Gazette’s Retail and Leisure Awards 2018.

Sponsored by Blackpool furniture superstore Lefton’s, the awards provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful retail and leisure destinations, and the people who work within them, across the Fylde Coast.

If you are proud of your business’s growth, innovation or contribution to the community, we want to hear from you.

You may have an apprentice, manager or team member who is a high achiever, committed to excellence.

What makes your business stand out from the crowd? How do you attract new footfall or keep the loyalty of your existing customers? Which is the best leisure destination, eatery, bar, or beauty business in the area?

Entries can be accepted from owners of businesses, managers, employees and customers. To nominate, go to www.blackpoolretailandleisure.co.uk and complete the entry form.

Or post it to Retail and Leisure Awards, The Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP by Friday September 28, 2018.

A panel of judges representing the business sector will draw up a shortlist and nominees will be invited to a glittering gala presentation evening at The Paradise Room, Pleasure Beach, on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Leftons Furniture Superstore of General Street has been trading in Blackpool 75 years and owner Richard Lefton said the key to success was fantastic service.

He said: “In retail and leisure you have to get the offer right. Attention to detail for the customer is important.

“Service is key and perhaps something we Brits don’t always do well. When you go outside Europe you find service in restaurants , hotels and stores is fantastic and that is because people care.

“In the US service holds the same importance as professional careers such as accountancy or law and people take a pride in it.

“It’s an old saying but you must treat the customer as king and make it easy for them to come back.”

The categories are:

Fashion Store of the Year

Retailer of the Year (non-fashion)

New Business/Retailer of the Year

Bar /Restaurant of the Year

Hair/Beauty Business of the Year

Leisure Venue of the Year

Customer Service Award

Team Member of the Year

Community Contribution Award

Manager of the Year