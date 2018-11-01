Deadline looms for bids to take over iconic Blackpool entertainment empire

Anyone interested in buying one of Blackpool’s night life icons must get their bid in by Friday.

Buyers interested in taking on the Funny Girls empire have until the close of play to register their interest.

Cabaret time at Funny Girls

The group of nightspots is currently being run by Daniel Thwaites of Blackburn, which has worked closely with founder Basil Newby for many years, after the company went into administration in September.

Currently, the Flamingos nightclub is closed until Monday due to a licence dispute over the way it had been managed.

However, the other venues, Flying Handbag, The Whippet Inn and the Funny Girls Cabaret itself, are open.

The agents for the administrators, Paul Dumbell and Howard Smith from KPMG in Manchester, are confident of getting a sale.

David Murray, of Sanderson Weatherall, which is handling the sale, said they were hoping to get a deal wrapped up quickly to help the

creditors.

He said: “It is an iconic business and we have had enquiries from all over the country. We are very pleased with the interest so far.”

He said it was an informal bids process but they want people to put their best offer forward now so the sale process can be moved forward.

A KPMG spokesman said: “The joint administrators are keen to find a solution for this iconic venue, and invite any interested parties to submit their offers by close of play on Friday.”

Mr Newby, who founded Funny Girls and grew the business to take over the Grade II listed former Odeon building in Dickson Road, declined to comment on the sale.

Funny Girls went into administration early in September but Thwaites stepped in to keep the operation running and all bookings were being honoured.

The latest set of published accounts, up to April 30, 2016, showed the company had debts of £4.34m.