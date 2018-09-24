Deadline extended for Wyre business awards

Wyre Council has extended the deadline for nominations for this year’s Wyre Business Awards.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted at Marine Hall, Fleetwood on Thursday, November 29.

The application deadline has been extended to October 12 to give businesses more time to submit an application.

The awards are aimed at businesses who are not only located, but who also deliver services within the borough.

In particular, the awards are seeking applications from professional, manufacturing, construction, digital and media, and IT businesses.

The Wyre Business Awards are not only for senior management or owners to think about, but also employees of businesses. They aim to harness and celebrate businesses success stories and promote these achievements within the county.

Visit visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wyreawards.