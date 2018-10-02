D-day for new fast food plan

A decision is looming over controversial plans to build a new drive-through restaurant at Morrison’s in Cleveleys - and protesters plan to make their point.

The plans by McDonald’s, which would create 35 full-time and 30 part-time jobs, come before Wyre Council’s planners today.

Opponents of the scheme say it would create a raft of problems, such as traffic issues, increased noise, anti-social behaviour, light pollution and the risk of flooding, with 201 letters of objection lodged with the council.

Some of those against the plans say they will stage a placard-waving protest during a site visit by councillors on the morning before the planning meeting.

However, some 144 letters of support have been lodged with the authority, stating that the business will provide new jobs, bring more visitors to Cleveleys and give children “an affordable option”.

Planning officers are recommending that the scheme, whose junction joins the roundabout at Victoria Road West and Amounderness Way, be approved, with several conditions.

These include the provision of noise mitigation measures and that no deliveries are allowed outside the stated times of 7am and 7pm.

Initial proposals to develop a children’s play area have been withdrawn and replaced with plans for new benches.

McDonald’s stated in papers: “The planned opening hours will be from 6am until 11pm.”