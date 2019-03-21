Controversial parking scheme signs approved at Blackpool Odeon site

Have your say

Town hall planners have approved a retrospective application for signage to control parking at a Blackpool leisure park.

Operator Care Parking has been granted advertisement consent by Blackpool Council for 52 terms and conditions signs and a non-illuminated entrance sign at Festival Park on Rigby Road.

Signage at Festival Park

Parking restrictions were introduced at the site, which serves the Odeon cinema, Swift Hound pub, Frankie and Benny’s Italian-American restaurant, Bannatyne gym, and McDonalds, in November last year.

But the scheme attracted controversy when some motorists who received penalties questioned the validity of their fines due to the fact the scheme was introduced ahead of the necessary consent from the council.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

An assessment by planners said the signs "although numerous are discreet".

The council's head of transportation commented "having visited the site some of the signs are poorly positioned and/or too high to be read easily.

"Having said that there is nothing to which I would object. "

In its application the company said the signs had "been positioned in order to ensure that no matter where an individual parks they are easily able to see a sign.”

Care Parking added the controls were introduced after “substantial misuse” of the site by “non-patrons”, including match-goers at nearby Bloomfield Road.