Contract joy for Blackpool accidents firm

A Blackpool accident management service is celebrating after a contract success.

Blackpool-based Slater Gordon Solutions Motor has won a major contract extension to provide services to clients of a leading insurance broker for the next five years.

Slater and Gordon will continue to offer hire, repair and injury expertise to Brightside, after securing agreement following a competitive tender process.

David Whitmore, chief executive of national law firm Slater and Gordon, said: “This contract win is recognition of the exceptionally high standard and unrivalled range of services we offer to consumers involved in a road traffic accident.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to build up end-to-end capability that ensures the best outcome for customers in need of hire, repair and injury services, while remaining commercially competitive.”

The contract extension cements a longstanding relationship between the two businesses.

Slater and Gordon, which this year announced a £30m investment programme to broaden and digitise its services, has been providing claims management to Brightside since 2015.

Under the new agreement, claims will be handled predominantly in Slater and Gordon’s Blackpool-based Motor division, which recently won two awards for customer service.

Russell Bence, managing director of broking at Brightside, said: “We carried out a comprehensive tender and due diligence process and concluded that Slater and Gordon’s breadth and quality of accident management services offered the best offering for our customers.

“We already have an excellent relationship with Slater and Gordon, having worked with them over the past three years, so know they are able to provide first-rate customer service and expertise.

“We look forward to the next five years.”

In November, Slater Gordon moved from its previous home at the airport enterprise zone to take up residence in ne floor at the council’s Bickerstaffe House building on Talbot Road, on a 15 year lease. It employs 250.