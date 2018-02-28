"Connected" Blackpool in the spotlight

Blackpool is being put in the shop window at a major conference in London - with focus on its new conference centre to attract new visitors.

The resort’s ongoing transformation into a modern conference destination is to get a boost with the launch of a new connectivity initiative across the resort at the Confex event at Olympia.

At the heart of the “Connected Blackpool” drive will be the resort’s new Conference and Exhibition Centre, which is now taking bookings from summer 2019 with its 12 venues, all under one roof, – a total of 4.9 acres of connected conference, meeting, event and exhibition space.

The electrification of the railway and the new tram line will also be in the spotlight.

Mandy Tythe-McCallum is at the event to discuss Blackpool as business tourism destination.

She said: “Blackpool has enjoyed £500m of new investment and improved infrastructure in recent years, much of which has been planned to create an integrated and hassle-free experience for visitors.

“However, we have also been working hard behind the scenes to bring the resort’s key partners together, both from the private and public sector, to ensure conference and exhibition organisers can enjoy a bespoke, one-stop-shop approach when they come to us.

“For example, we can research, negotiate and secure venues, meeting rooms and accommodation to meet every specific need and situation, regardless of how complex. We can also provide rover tram tickets for delegates upon arrival, so they can explore the whole resort in comfort.”

Michael Williams, from the Winter Gardens said: “Blackpool’s ability to facilitate partnerships and create strong links between all the resort’s venues, hotels, attractions and visitor services is something very few locations can achieve.”

The new venue will able to accommodate 2,000 delegates across a 6,150 square metre footprint.

It will be available to book as a standalone venue or can be integrated with the wider Winter Gardens exhibition and events venues – to which it will be directly linked – creating an overall capacity of 7,000.