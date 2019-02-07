Concorde gives a flying start to women's business event

Women in business from across the region had the chance to pick up tips and network, all under the wings of the legendary Concorde.

The LIFE Expo in Manchester was created by Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link and The Enterprise Vision Awards.

The LIFE Expo event at Manchester Airport organised by Pink Link Ladies of Blackpool

The expo at Manchester Airport was an opportunity to network, find expert advice and inspiration on all aspects of a working woman’s life.

Coral Horn said “This year, Pink Link celebrates its tenth anniversary, the EVAS have grown to be the largest awards for women outside London and the expo was a natural progression in supporting women in business.

“The LIFE Expo is relevant for all ladies who know they want to do more with their lives. The combination of motivational speakers, banks who could fund expansion plans or social media experts to grow your online presence is ideal for the busy woman who can find it all out under one roof, in one day at The LIFE Expo.”

Speakers included Dr Cheryl Chapman (author of Find Your Why – How To Be Frickin Awesome), Rosie Dummer (C4 Extreme Cake Makers), Leanne Brown (ambassador to One Woman At A Time), Dan Sodergren (BBC Breakfast) and contestants from The Apprentice (BBC1).

Their presentations inspired and motivated the listeners and were rapturously received. Coral was assisted by Rebecca Jane. Rebecca created ‘The Lady Detective Agency’ in 2009 with only £200.

It became the largest female investigation agency in the UK and was sold in 2018.

Rebecca said “‘A few years into my business journey I knew I wanted to expand but didn’t know which route was best. I spoke to advisors, just like the Business Growth Hub who exhibited at the expo. I decided to franchise my business model and saw my ‘good little business’ become an international success.”

The LIFE Expo is an expo for ladies inspiring future enterprise. Whether they want to start a business, grow one or find out how they can change their lives for the better, there is information and advice available on the day.