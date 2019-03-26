Cleveleys set to get an Iceland as replacement for closed Tesco

Cleveleys is set to get a new food store to take the place of the much-missed former Tesco.

Iceland has confirmed it has put in planning permission for signs and cladding at the Victoria Road West shop which has been closed since early November.

How the Cleveleys Iceland could look if planning permission and contract agreements go to plan

A spokesman said that if all goes according to plan and a contract with the landlord is agreed, the new shop should be open around late summer this year.

The move will create 25 jobs and bring a key food anchor back to the high street in the town.

The closure of Tesco, which had been in the town since the 1970s, was seen as a blow to the area and residents have been keen to see a replacement.

When the news of the closure broke last August, Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard wrote to Tesco’s chief executive asking for the company to commit to a future in the town after councillors described the closure as devastating.

Today Coun Rob Fail said: “Tesco closing was a massive loos to Cleveleys and so Iceland opening up there will be welcomed.”

Now Iceland has put in a planning bid which if successful will see new illuminated signs and cladding on the outside of the building.

It would also see the canopy revamped. The Iceland spokesman said: “I can confirm that we have made a planning application for a complete overhaul of the fascia of the former Tesco Metro store in Cleveleys, which we hope to open as an Iceland store later this year. This is subject to final completion of the necessary contract with the landlord of the property.

“If the opening goes ahead the store will carry the full Iceland range of frozen and chilled food and groceries, and will create some 25 new jobs.”

Blackpool North and Clevleys MP Paul Maynard said: “I welcome the news that a major national chain is taking up the store vacated by Tesco. Iceland’s investment in Cleveleys is a sign of confidence in our town. I am sure having an Iceland’s will increase footfall making Cleveleys high street more vibrant and viable.”

“We now need to ensure that new shoppers are not put off visiting by the introduction of on street parking meters.”

“I have made my opposition known and will continue my campaign to keep Cleveleys meter free.”