Cleveleys play centre set to reopen

A Fylde coast attraction with a chequered past has been given a new lease of life.

The play centre at the former Sub Zero ice rink in Cleveleys is back in business after being bought by a team of three from Blackpool.

The Sub Zero building in Cleveleys

Robby Bentham, Sammi Birch and Damian Duncan have teamed up to take over Knuckleheads on the Promenade which closed in December and was put up for sale.

They are set to reopen it this weekend and in vest around £80,000 with big plans for expansion inside.

Robby said: “Sammi and I had been looking for a suitable opportunity to open a children’s play area for some time. We both have children and knew that there was a gap in the market for the right sort of equipment.

“The timing was perfect for us. We are going to get new climbing equipment and put in a five-a-side football pitch in there which adults can use after 6pm when the children are back home.

“My boys are football mad and love to have a kick about and I know many more would like to use a full sized pitch.

“We are taking out the gambling machines and have moved the cafe area downstairs to make it more accessible.

“We will also be putting in a games console area and LED lighting for the older children.

“We are also recruiting now and looking for a chef, an assistant manager and team members.

“We will have to close in about six weeks time to make the changes ready for Easter and will be offering a discount rate now for customers.”

Wendy Bickerstaffe who previously owned the centre and who has the Children’s Corner funfair which is also currently up for sale, said on the Promenade said: “We would like to wish the new owners great success in their new venture.”

