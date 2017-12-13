China vision of the future for Blackpool dealership boss

The managing director of a Blackpool car dealership was given a glimpse into the future when she visited the Chinese headquarters of car manufacturers MG.

Pauline Turner, who heads up a group of 10 dealerships across the North West, including Blackpool Nissan on Amy Johnson Way, was one of just four British motor dealers invited to visited the Shanghai based factory by the head of MG UK.

She said: “Chorley Group has only recently become an MG dealership so the visit was the ideal opportunity to see the quality of the product, build relationships with the manufacturers and take a look at the designs for the next generation of cars that will roll off the production line.”

As well as experiencing the MG production line, Pauline had the chance to see some of the cars of the future at the Guangzhou motor show and to take a look behind the scenes at some of the concept cars being created at MG’s research and development centre.

“We were given a full tour of the research and development facility, which gave us a fantastic insight into the direction MG is heading in, added Pauline.