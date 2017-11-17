Care home firm is world class

A Fylde care home group has received one of the most prestigious awards in the field of residential care provision – the Global Award.

Lakeview Rest Homes Ltd, based in St Annes, is proud to have been has been presented with the Global Award as “The Most Outstanding Residential Care Provider in the World in 2017.”

Global Awards are sponsored by The Over 50s Housing Publishing Group which independently reviews standards and trends in senior housing in over 200 countries each year.

Judging is overseen by the editor of 20 journals across the world, specialising in the over-50s housing sector and the provision of care.

The presentation was made at special ceremony in London, and director Nick Wood was there to accept the award on Lakeview Rest Homes Ltd’s behalf.

In his acceptance speech Nick said: “I am so grateful to accept this award, not simply on behalf of Lakeview Rest Homes, but on behalf of the entire Lakeview team whose hard work, dedication and collective effort have made this possible.

“Above all others the person who should be here today to receive this award is my mum, Marie, who passed away earlier this year. It was she who opened our first home at Lakeview Lodge which, even then, was 15 years ahead of its competitors.

“She set a standard which we have all strived, ever since, to maintain.”

Brother and fellow director Pete Wood was equally delighted and keen to acknowledge the vital role played by all at the homes.

He said: “This Award is a credit to our teams in every department. It gives recognition for all that they do.

Peter Wood, whose wife Marie founded Lakeview over 30 years ago, was delight and said: “I am thrilled that Lakeview Rest Homes have received this award.

“It is a tribute to my late wife Marie who so successfully set the family on the path of care provision.

“Her hard work, dedication, vision and innovation continue through our sons. I am so proud of all that she, and our sons Nick and Pete, have achieved.”