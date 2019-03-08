Campaign to improve Blackpool's image

It is hoped a fresh marketing drive will help boost Blackpool tourism after a national survey found some people were put off holidaying in the town by its poor image.

Now regeneration chiefs are set to launch a new campaign to improve the town's reputation with potential visitors and would-be investors.

Tourism chiefs hope to boost Blackpool's image further

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration, told a meeting of the audit committee between 88 and 92 per cent of people who do visit the resort say they are satisfied.

But the council has now surveyed people who do not visit the town to find out why not.

Mr Cavill said: "We have commissioned a national survey about Blackpool and it was a mixed view.

"It confirmed people have a warm feeling about Blackpool. People don't hate the place but they think it's got some bits that aren't very pleasant."

He said marketing material aimed at investors would also be used to boost the town's reputation among potential visitors.

This would support existing marketing including the annual 'Blackpool Has It All' campaign which includes television advertising and media promotions.