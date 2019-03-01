Call for action after Cleveleys vandal attacks and anti-social behaviour

People in Cleveleys are calling for action after an ongoing campaign of vandalism.

Repeated attacks at the town’s bus station have wrecked an information mural, while youths were caught on the roof of the Jubilee Park pub, formerly the Harvester, this week.

Vandalism at Cleveleys Bus Station

County Coun Andrea Kay said: “This anti-social behaviour must be stopped. Do their parents not know what they are up to?

“The Police and Crime Commissioner needs to put more resources into Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood to deal with this.”

Jane Littlewood, chairman of the Coastal Community Team, said: “The area is under surveillance by monitored CCTV. These children are known to the police and believed to be coming into the area.

"The police have been patrolling and are taking action, the community is keeping a watch, and the council is doing what it can to help.

The ripped out panels of the information mural

“We really don’t know what else we can do. We just ask that they stop.

"The more upsetting thing is that we don’t have the money to replace the information mural. Also, we are starting work on new projects for 2019 to improve Cleveleys for local people and visitors, so of course we are now wondering whether there is any point.”

Coun Roger Berry, chairman of the Wyre Community Safety Partnership, said: “Our CCTV cameras are assisting police identify those responsible.

"This sort of conduct cannot be tolerated. Not only has the good work of the Coastal Community Team been destroyed, but the perpetrators have been putting the safety of bus crews and passengers at risk.”

How the mural looked before the repeated vandalism

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed they had taken the youths off the roof of the Jubilee Park and “given them some words of advice.”

