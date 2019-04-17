'Cafe culture' plan for Blackpool's Castle pub

The operator of a Blackpool town centre pub wants to create an outdoor seating area which it says will also help control the behaviour of drinkers.

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council to provide the al fresco dining and drinking area outside The Castle Pub on Central Drive.

A design statement on behalf of applicant The Stonegate Pub Company says the move would fit in with town planning policies aimed at "encouraging the development of a cafe culture".

It adds: "Use of this outside area for customer seating will add to the vitality and character of the locality and will enhance customer choice."

The application is for eight tables, 32 chairs and 17 barriers in front of the pub.

Smokers would also be able to use the outdoor area, and it is hoped the introduction of a designated zone would make it easier for pub managers to supervise customers.

The design statement says: "The behaviour of customers is generally much better when in a properly defined area, even when this area is busy.

"This does not relate merely to consideration of noise and disturbance, but also encompasses aspects such as road safety and litter.

"If planning permission is not granted for the proposed designated outside area, those customers wishing to smoke outside the premises will accumulate on the Promenade."

It warns this would make it more likely customers would impede other pedestrians on Central Drive.

Town hall planners will now consider the application at a future date.