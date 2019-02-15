Businesses gather to share digital technology wisdom at Made Smarter event

The pressure to embrace digital technology in manufacturing was highlighted at an event to help launch the Government backed £20m business support programme Made Smarter.

The Manufacturing Made Smarter In Lancashire introductory morning gave the business community a chance to find out all about the Made Smarter programme.

More than 100 delegates attended the half-day session at County Hall, drawn from across Lancashire’s manufacturing, technology, engineering, skills, professional services and business support sectors. The event, was a co-production between Made Smarter and Lancashire’s Boost business support service.

was introduced by Maya Dibley, Lancashire County Council’s lead officer for industrial innovation and digital technology.

Following an overview of the aims of the Made Smarter initiative, Maya introduced Councillor Michael Green, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Environment & Planning for Lancashire County Council.

Councillor Green outlined why the Made Smarter programme was a key element in Lancashire’s wider economic growth strategy before inviting Alain Dilworth, Made Smarter’s programme manager, to share more details of how the programme worked, and why it was vital to the region’s economy.

County SME manufacturers shared details of the benefits of introducing more digital technologies into their production processes.

Councillor Michael Green said: “The promotion and acceleration of digital adoption is key to retaining the Lancashire’s strength within its manufacturing and technology sectors.”

Any firm interested in the Made Smarter business support can visit: www.madesmarter.uk