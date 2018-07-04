Businesses called on to make a date to aid Fylde coast's children's hospice

Summer may have just arrived, but fundraisers at Brian House Children’s Hospice are already planning for next year, and are hoping local businesses can help.

The corporate team at Brian House, which sits within Trinity Hospice in Bispham, are busy putting together next year’s calendar.

They are keen for sponsorship to ensure all the money raised through sale of the calendars goes towards providing a lifeline for families with children who have a life-limiting illness.

Brian House provides support to 80 families across the Fylde coast by offering respite care during the day and overnight, easing the physical, emotional and financial pressures that often come with looking after a child whose life is limited.

The calendars are just one of the many ways of getting the name of Brian House out into the community, and advertising the work it does to local children and their families when they need it most.

Corporate fundraiser Janet Atkins said: “We need local businesses to help us by sponsoring a month in our new calendars, which will mean 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards our children rather than paying for the calendars to be made.

“We’ve changed the design from the wall calendars we used to have to a more convenient pyramid A5 design, which will allow more increased visual space for our sponsors and, we think, will be more desirable for those who buy them.

“We would be delighted to hear from any businesses which may be able to help, and as a thank you for their support we will give 25 calendars to each sponsor.”

For costs and more information, call Janet on 01253 359387 or email janet.atkins@trinityhospice.co.uk.