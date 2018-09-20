Business support session comes to the Fylde

An organisation dedicated to healthy business development and growth in Lancashire has joined forces with Lytham accountancy firm Danbro to host one of its free peer working sessions on the Fylde coast.

The Business Clinic, a not for profit community interest company, organises its peer working surgeries to help businesses share and learn from their experiences and to give them a platform to talk about the challenges and opportunities they are facing.

Helen Livesey

Hundreds of business owners and managers have gained valuable real-life guidance and advice through the surgeries, coming away with solutions to problems and ideas to help them on their growth journey.

Its latest will be held at Danbro’s Jubilee House headquarters on East Beach, Lytham on Thursday, October 4.

The Business Clinic is extending its business support into the Fylde coast as it looks to provide advice and support to even more local businesses.

The organisation has been operating in the Preston area for the past five years.

Co-founder Helen Livesey said: “We see businesses of all shapes and sizes come through our doors each week.

“We pride ourselves on being lucky enough to gain the trust required from those business owners for them to want to share with us any challenges or worries they are facing.

"The guidance and advice provided through peer working allows business owners to go away with a bank of ideas and information they could not have otherwise gained on their own, to work on their business and to improve it.”

“Peer working is very much a client focused approach to networking; it puts people in a position where they can be open and honest about themselves and their business because of the friendly, confidential and informal setting.

“They are open to receiving support and guidance from business professionals and like-minded SMEs that can help them to make the necessary developments to grow their business.

"It isn’t for everyone but if you can open your mind to it, the benefits can change your business.”