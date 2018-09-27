Building supplies firm creates 16 jobs in Blackpool

The doors are open at a building supplies company’s new branch in Blackpool.

The new move by MKM Building Supplies brings 16 jobs to the town and is the builders’ merchant’s 55th branch nationally.

MKM Blackpool aims to be a one-stop shop for the customers, with a product portfolio spanning building supplies, heating, landscaping and timber.

As well as take-off, brick matching and other services, the new branch has kitchen and bathroom showrooms.

Hull-based MKM has grown steadily since it was founded in 1995; a milestone 50th branch opened last year, with plans for more than 100 by 2022.

MKM Blackpool’s team of specialists will be headed up by a branch directors, Darren Whiteside and Joe Keane.

In a crowded merchant sector, MKM said its distinguishing focus is on customer service.

Darren said: “The hand-picked team we’ve put together in Blackpool is excited to get started. We want to show what the MKM brand means: great service, fantastic prices and a huge product range.”

Blackpool becomes MKM’s fourth branch in Lancashire. Joe Keane, the branch’s other branch director, said: “All visitors can expect a warm welcome into our new branch.

“We can only ask that you give us a try for your next project.”

The new business is on Hallam Way at the Whitehills Business Park.

Last year, the firm announced a record turnover year after opening five new branches across the country.

ing Supplies saw revenue soar to £332.4m in the year ending September 2017 – up from £284.3m the previous year.

It was founded by David Kilburn, now executive chairman, in 1995 and offers its branch managers equity shares in the company as incentives.

He said: “This performance has been driven both by our new branch roll-out programme, which has seen us expand further into the North West as well as continued organic growth across the existing branch network.”