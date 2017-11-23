Budget will put brass in pocket says Fylde MP

Fylde Conservative MP Mark Menzies said: “This is a budget that has put more money in people’s pockets.

“The personal tax allowance has risen to £11,850, the equivalent of a £600 pay rise for everyone in employment earning the national minimum wage upwards.

“And the National Living Wage has been increased.

“Fuel duty has again been frozen, as has duty on alcohol.

“And I’m delighted to see an increase of £7.5bn in funding resources for the NHS in the next two years, starting with an immediate £350m to help with winter.

“There are also some wonderful initiatives to get the housing market working again; four out of five first time buyers will not have to pay Stamp Duty making homes more affordable for them.

“There is a long-term plan to ensure we see 300,000 homes built every year including £44bn of support in loan guarantees and for construction skill development.

“And the Government is taking action to force builders into constructing the homes they have permission for - if they don’t, they will be forced to sell the land so that someone else can develop it.”