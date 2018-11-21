Blooomfield Brewhouse retains its crown as The Gazette’s Pub of the Year

How about this for the perfect tipple?

Blooomfield Brewhouse has retained its crown as The Gazette’s Pub of the Year to complete a wonderful hat-trick.

Staff at Bloomfield Brewhouse celebrate the award

The Bloomfield Road pub is celebrating the latest gong after punters decided it was the best in the business.

Landlord Shane Langford (pictured) said: “We would like to thank everyone that voted for us this year. Winning for a third time is absolutely amazing.

“The fabulous staff and outstanding local loyal customers and the real winners, the Bloomfield would not be what it is today without them and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

“We serve good beer and great food that’s all home made. We brew the beer on site which the punters seem to like and the atmosphere is great.

Bloomfield Brewhouse has won pub of the year. Pictured is Shane Langford.

“It’s come a long way in the last four years and I genuinely believe we are going from strength to strength. You couldn’t have imagined four years ago being where we are now.”

“And that’s down to the staff and customers.”