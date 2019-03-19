Blackpool workers have the worst relationship with their bosses, according to a new survey

Blackpool workers have some horrible bosses, it seems.

A new survey claims the employees in the resort have the worst relationship with their managers than any other place in Britain.

The study shows that, on average, British workers rate their relationships with their employer at only 6.6 out of 10.

But for staff in Blackpool, that figure slides to a mere six out of 10.

Employees in the South West scored their relationships highest in the country with an overall rating of seven out of 10.

For healthcare workers, the figure is even lower – a mere 3.8/10 – but if you’re in the IT sector, your boss might be doing something right as IT employees rated their relationship with their employer at 7.3/10. In comparison and perhaps unsurprisingly, employers nationwide voted their relationships at slightly a higher average than their employees, 6.8 out of 10.

Employers could be doing more to get workers on their side – only one in 10 employees socialise with their colleagues outside of work. On top of this, only one in three believe their employer does enough to keep spirits high in the workplace, but bosses seemed to be complacent, with 48 per cent of them thinking they are doing enough to boost morale.

The research, conducted by leading background checking technology experts, PASS, also asked workers who had been with their company for a number of years about why they stayed.

Happy workers are more likely to remain at their companies for many years - 32 per cent said it was down to having a decent wage and 21 per cent attributed their long-term commitment to having trustworthy relationships with colleagues. Meanwhile, 14 per cent said there were career progression opportunities; 11 per cent said it was because their office was in a convenient location; 11 per cent said it was down to the good and flexible hours, and the last 11 per cent said employee benefits and incentives were the key to their long-term employment.

Results based on a survey of 3,000 British workers. To see how the rest of the UK compares, check out PASS’s interactive map here: https://passtechnology.com/campaign/pass-harmony/index.html