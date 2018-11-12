Blackpool women's business group set to start sessions in Poulton

With two ladies networking groups already established in Blackpool and Lytham, Fylde coast -based women’s business network group Pink Link is launching a third group in Poulton.

The group said demand for women-centric networking has soared and the Blackpool group, set up in 2009, is bursting at the seams.

Meeting once a month, the Poulton network will offer women the potential to be part of a friendly business community that champions female entrepreneurship.

They can make connections, attract new business and explore new opportunities.

Coral Horn said “Networking is a great place to make sure your voice is heard. Sometimes you can feel isolated when you are running your own business.

"Our meetings are filled with energy as women share the secrets of their success and how to avoid pitfalls.”

Rachel Ratcliffe of award winning Rachel’s Yummy Scrummy Cakes said “The Pink Link community has been instrumental in propelling my business forward.

"When women come together, they draw strength and inspiration from the talented ladies who surround them. They become a powerful force to be reckoned with.”

Anyone interested can call 01253 425443 or email Email: info@pinklinkladies.co.uk