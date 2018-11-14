Blackpool windows and doors firm eyes £8m sales after Germany agreement

The Blackpool centre for German windows and doors specialist Weru is set for expansion after signing a licensing deal.

Family run Weru UK is a distributor for Germany’s market leader in windows and doors, and is consolidating its business with major geographical expansion,following a significant licensing deal with Weru Group Germany.

Weru UK in Blackpool is set for expansion

The business based at Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate and established 33 years ago, now serves a UK wide client base, and to strengthen its operation it’s launching the Weru UK Network.

e move is expected to take the new UK group sales from £4.5m annually of ‘installed windows and doors’ to more than £8m in 2020.

Managed and supported from the heavily invested-in national support centre at its 8,000 sq ft Blackpool site, the Weru UK Network will see accredited partners,once fully vetted and trained, offering developers and home owners in a specific catchment, a complete windows and doors solution.

The family business was established in 1985 and Graham Lindsay still heads the operation along with daughter Kate Lindsay, sales director.

She said: “From multi-million pound homes and commercial developments to cottages, we have completed over 18,000 Weru installations since we established the business over three decades ago.

"The Weru ethos behind producing the finest German quality products has a similar unrivalled approach to installation and customer service. This has created, and is continuing to create, significant UK-wide demand.

“We have already installed numerous Weru windows countrywide as far afield as Jersey, Orkney, Cornwall, Isle of Man. The decision to develop a full UK management and support centre is a natural progression.

“We are now looking to recruit suitable trade and retail partners. We will be providing full facilities for sales and all technical matters with our new support centre for businesses looking to capitalise on the new build and renovation sector, majoring on Eco Houses and high performance triple glazing and security.”