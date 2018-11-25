Blackpool will be going international as rugby league's Summer Bash returns to Bloomfield Road

Rugby league's famous Summer Bash will be returning to Blackpool next year.

Fans will be travelling from Canada and France - as well as teams slightly closer to home such as Swinton and Rochdale - to Blackpool for the annual rugby league festival on Saturday, May 18 2019.

The Summer Bash features six Championship teams - rugby league's second tier competition - who travel to Bloomfield Road to play their regular fixtures over two days.

Ralph Rimmer, the chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said: “It’s down to the supporters that we are going back to Bloomfield Road for a fifth consecutive year.

"We had a number of other strong applications to stage the Summer Bash in 2019, showing how the concept has established itself as a real celebration of what the Championship has to offer, on and off the field.

“But all the analysis we did showed that our supporters wanted to go back to Blackpool. Everybody knows the special range of attractions available to fans of all ages which makes it perfect for a Rugby League weekend away.”

He added: “The fixture list for next year’s Summer Bash sums up why we’re so excited about the Betfred Championship in 2019.

“We’ve got the international appeal of Toronto and Toulouse, with more big-name players and coaches than ever.

“Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings and the York City Knights are three new clubs to the Championship next year who will add so much. They’re all involved in cracking games against Halifax, Leigh Centurians and Featherstone Rovers respectively, and I’m confident their supporters will relish this chance to get involved in the Bash, and get behind their team in Blackpool."

Tickets are on sale now