Blackpool venue for women's entrepreneurs day

Two high-flying North West business women have been announced as speakers for an event this month to encourage women to succeed in business.

Rebecca McCann of the Pro Blo Group and Samantha Ryder of Perky Pear are both set to talk at the Pink Link Ladies’ 2018 Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

It will take place during Global Entrepreneurship Week which is held in November each year.

Both have proven track records in the beauty industry.

Rebecca McCann launched her Pro Blo business in 2014 from her mother’s kitchen.

In only four years, Rebecca has seen her product become one of the hottest hair styling brands in the industry.

Stocked in outlets Selfridges, Bloomingdales and Harvey Nichols, Pro Blo is also used in top TV shows Strictly, the XFactor and Coronation Street.

Samantha Ryder of Perky Pear was highly commended at this year’s Enterprise Vision Awards.

Her iconic breast lift and shape tape uses natural products and gives the effect of a surgical breast lift.

At only 27 years old, she is looking at achieve a turnover of over £2m in her second year of trading.

Women’s Enterprise Day is set for The Village Hotel in Blackpool on Wednesday, November 14 and is sponsored by Salford Business School.

Founder of Pink Link, Coral Horn, said it was all about harnessing the positivity sparked when women came together in a group.

She held her first Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in 2015 and said: “We see so many fantastic businesses led by women who are determined to make a difference.

“It was the ideal opportunity to hold a Women’s Entrepreneurship Day of our own.”

She said it was a fabulous opportunity to network, make new connections and referrals.

In addition to the business speakers, visitors will be able to browse exhibitor stands, take part in financial mini-masterclasses and enjoy lunch.

Call 01253 425443 or email info@pinklinkladies.co.uk for tickets.