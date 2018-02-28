Blackpool trio team up for Tower Dungeon rebrand

Blackpool firm Links Signs and Graphics has worked with Merlin Entertainments and its designers Mediaprint Solutions, on a rebrand for the Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

Following a site review to assess what was required, a detailed document was put together for Media Print Solutions.

The Whitehills firm handles all the artwork and branding for Merlin’s Blackpool Cluster and Links Signs and Graphics then produce and install the majority of signage commissioned.

Carl Bennett, director, Links Signs and Graphics said: “We pride ourselves on meeting deadlines and in most cases exceeding them, as footfall in the leisure industry over half terms is massively increased, which means everything has to be in place to give the best visitor experience possible.

"Working in such an iconic venue is a privilege and we really enjoy being a part of the constant evolution of the building.”

Louise Forder, head of marketing for Merlin Entertainments Blackpool Cluster said: “We are delighted with the new signage, which really gives that wow factor as you enter the building!”