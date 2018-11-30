Blackpool town centre to get a boost as motor accident specialist moves from enterprise zone

Blackpool’s Central Business District area is set to get a boost when 250 office staff move in on Monday.

One floor at the council’s Bickerstaffe House building on Talbot Road will be the new home for Slater Gordon Solutions Motor, following its move from the airport enterprise zone.

Bickerstaffe House in the Central Business District. Slater Gordon Solutions Motor is to move into one floor of the council building

The firm which helps people following road accidents, is quitting its current base at Indemnity House on Frank Whittle Way which is up for rent now with Duxburys Commercial.

The move, on a 15-year lease, is a key part of council plans to regenerate the centre of Blackpool and bolsters the long-standing support Slater Gordon Solutions Motor has had for the town.

Stuart Russell, chief operating officer, said: “This is fantastic news for our company and for Blackpool.

“We have long supported the local economy and I’m delighted that Slater Gordon Solutions Motor can be part of Blackpool’s bright new future.

“We have been in Blackpool for 25 years and have a huge commitment to the town. Most of our employees live locally and this new town centre location with great transport links is proving to be a popular move.

“We are all really excited to be providing an office environment we are proud of that will further enhance the working environment for our staff.”

Slater Gordon partners with major motor and insurance industry leaders. It helps tens of thousands of customers each year following road traffic accidents, guiding them through the claim process and ensuring they get back on the road quickly.

A council report said the move would increase footfall to support the local economy.

It said: “This will dramatically increase the local town centre economy, directly bringing jobs into the town, supporting the council’s town centre regeneration plans.”