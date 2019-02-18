Blackpool Tower Dungeon bosses defend the use words such as 'Wench' and 'peasant' following complaints from customers

Blackpool Tower Dungeon bosses have vowed to stay true to Lancashire’s past and fight the overzealous PC-brigade after some customers complained about some of the ‘offensive’ words used by the actors at the experience.

“Wench”, “peasant” and “Black Death” are just some of the words and phrases visitors to The Blackpool Tower Dungeon have taken exception to.

Political correctness gone mad or language that ought to be consigned to the history books?

Since opening in 2011, bosses at the attraction, which gives customers an accurate representation of life in Lancashire in the 16th century, have compiled a list of complaints it has received from customers who find the words used in the experience to be offensive, inappropriate or outdated.

Other phrases that they say visitors have taken exception to include “when the fat lady sings”, “witchcraft” and “knight in shining

armour”.

But rather than move with the times, unfazed bosses have insisted the terms are key to maintaining historical accuracy at the attraction.

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, said: “Some people need to pick up a history book and discover that this is how people actually

spoke.

“Whether people think it’s offensive or not, we can’t turn our back on what happened in the 16th century and erase it from our history.

“Of course we will continue to use these words and phrases as to avoid using them would see us neglect our past.”