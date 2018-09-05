Blackpool takeaway owner hails firecrews after re-opening

The owner of a Blackpool takeaway wrecked by fire has thanked those who helped get the business open again.

Araz Ahmadi, who runs the Italian Star in Red Bank Road, Bispham, said he was heartbroken after when flames ripped through the building, which caused thousands of pounds of damage.

Firecrews at the scenes of the fire in June

The blaze was seen by thousands of people on social media when an eye-witness posted a video of people trying to get into the flat above in an apparent bid to retrieve items.

No-one was hurt in the incident on Thursday, June 28, but officials issued a warning about the extreme dangers of returning into a building which was on fire.

Mr Ahmadi said: “The fire and smoke ruined everything. We had to change everything inside – the equipment, the decoration, it was all ruined.

“I would like to thank the fire crews for what they did and everyone who helped get the shop open.

“I had friends and family help to get it ready. We had to open again, it is a busy shop.

“Now we are busier than before the fire, so I would like to thank the customers too.”

Mr Ahmadi said the fire started near a doner kebab machine.

The upstairs flat was also badly smoke logged and is currently empty, though Mr Ahmadi said it would be cleaned and returned to use as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed an electrical fault in the kitchen area sparked the devastation.

The main road was closed as firefighters from South Shore and Bispham, which is just yards away, used water jets to battle the flames at around 8am.

Despite the ferocity, crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring hair salon The Curl Company, which was able to open as normal. A black Hyundai i20 parked outside the eatery was badly damaged however.

The fire service’s subsequent investigation was delayed because officials were helping to tackle the moorland fires in Rivington.