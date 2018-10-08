Blackpool takeaway boss loses bid to stay open until 5am

A take-away owner has lost his appeal against a council ruling preventing him from opening his premises until 5am.

Blackpool Magistrates upheld the town hall decision after Magdy Aly Farag took his challenge to the court.

Mr Farag had applied to the council for permission to extend his late night refreshment licence for La Casa (pictured) on Dickson Road to 5am daily, from the existing hours of 3am at weekends and 1am during the week.

But the panel felt if the take-away was allowed to stay open later, it would add to existing problems of crime and disorder in the area.

Councillors were also concerned Mr Aly-Farag had been found serving food beyond his allowed hours for an hour on April 7.

The statement added: “Granting this variation would also undermine the work that has already been done in the area.”

Mr Aly-Farag said he needed to extend his hours so he was open during the busiest trading times.

The outcome of the appeal was reported to members of Blackpool Council’s licensing committee as part of their regular update on licensing activity.

The committee was also told of further licensing panels to be held in coming weeks, including into an application by the Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road.

Between May 11 and September 18, the council’s licensing service received 16 applications for new premises licences of which nine were granted administratively as no objections were received, three were granted following a hearing and four are still in the representation period.

