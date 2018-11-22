Blackpool signs specialist enjoys a double success

A Blackpool firm has scored at Highbury and electrified in Preston.

Links, Signs and Graphics is celebrating after securing a double.

Fleetwood Town are extending their partnership with the Coleridge Road-based signs specialist which has become the club’s official signage partner.

The 2018-2019 season is the fifth the club and Links, Signs and Graphics have worked together to create signs at both the club’s Highbury Stadium and its state-of-the-art training and community facility Poolfoot Farm.

Martin Booker, head of commercial at Fleetwood Town, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship for the 18-19 season. For the past four years Links has provided fantastic support to us for various projects involving signage and re-branding at Highbury and Poolfoot Farm.

“It also continues to support us as a club partner enjoying hospitality to reward staff and entertain clients and sponsorship benefits to promote its services to other club partners.”

Shaun Bennett, managing director of Links Signs, and Graphic said: “We are proud to once again renew our ongoing relationship with FTFC as the club’s official signage partner. The very fact FTFC have faith in what we do and how we do it is testimony to the quality service and products we provide.

“On matchdays our signage is very evident by way of pitch boards, but the array of products supplied goes way beyond these throughout Highbury and Poolfoot training complex where there is wider evidence of our products on display.

“We are very proud to be in the position to deliver as we have, as and when required.”

And the signs firm has been called in to install state-of-the-art LED signage for Go Electrical’s new Lancashire store as well as fitting out the firm’s Cumbria store.

It has installed one of the largest fascia signs it has ever produced at Go Electrical’s Preston store in Ashton, along with window graphics and internal acrylic panels. It further installed state-of-the-art LED illuminated, powder coated signage to the Preston store.

Carl Bennett, director at Links Sign and Graphics said: “We’re proud of the finished product at both the Preston and Windemere Go Electrical sites, with the Preston store displaying one of the largest fascia signs we have ever produced. The LED signage at the Preston site is bold and impactful from street level, drawing the eye to the store."

Adam Taylor, Branch Manager, Go Electrical, said: "It was a fast turnaround from the first site visit to installation and the work carried out matched our brief entirely, with the LED signage being particularly impressive, exceeding expectations.”