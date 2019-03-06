Blackpool showbar looks forward to a VIP future

One of the resort’s best known showbars, Viva Blackpool, has hailed its staff in its annual awards with one member winning a holiday in Tenerife.

Stars among the team of 50 were given recognition for service at the venue’s first full team meeting of the year.

Viva Blackpool star of season Sinead Bailey is presetned wiht her holiday award form the Viva Blackpool team

Sinead Bailey won the holiday for two as Star of the Year and Nicole O’Calloghan won February Star of the Month.

The bosses chose to hold it at Revolution Blackpool, offsite so they could show other hospitality establishments and build strong relationships within the local industry.

Viva Blackpool had an eventful year in 2018 with the company being forced to go into a Company Voluntary Arrangement after a series of events hit cashflow.

But now directors and management are working on their VIP programme – Viva Improvement Project – led by operations director, Paul Stevens, and events manager, Amy Mantle.

The venue has brought forward the National Living Wage for its employees ahead of the April deadline, one of the dancers has been given the chance to take her AAT qualifications and a training programme has been brought in for staff.

Amy Mantle, events manager said:“In such a busy and fast paced environment such as Viva, it’s so easy for the directors and management to get caught up in the everyday running of the venue and overlook how hard some of our operational team work. This project is focusing on constantly rewarding and recognising our employees, and offering consistent training and career progression.

“We have a wonderful team and most are proud to be part of the Viva Family.”

Martin Heywood, managing director said: “We have a range of amazing products and services here at Viva, and our standards are ever increasing.

“To take things to the next level we are focusing on our employment packages, not just recognition but long term career progression, and on the job training.

"We already offer National Living Wage, and all our employees are given opportunities to earn bonuses and rewards such as holidays, and trips out.

“We believe Viva is a unique place to work and we want to train our staff to be the very best version of themselves.”