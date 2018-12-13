Blackpool sex club allowed to stay open

A Blackpool lap-dancing club has been allowed to stay open despite complaints to the police about the way it was operating.

Customers of Eden One on Queen Street had raised concerns about the methods by which payments were being taken, with complaints also being made to town hall trading standards officers.

Now extra conditions have been added to the venue's sexual entertainment venue licence in order to address the issues.

But the council's public protection sub-committee has renewed the licence for only six months instead of the usual 12 months.

Councillors have also said the applicant John Sayers must return back before the committee before the licence can be renewed again.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors due to confidential information, heard the police wanted management at the club to tighten up its procedures around electronic card payments, especially any payment over £100.

The new conditions also include dancers being banned from having mobile phones in any performance area.

Other measures include that bar staff and dancers will be given training in "appropriate sales techniques" which must take into account "drunkenness/capacity of customers".

Conditions also include detailed records must be taken of all card payments, that customers are offered chance to sign their payment record and dancers will be stopped from using their own payment methods.

Card terminals must be at a fixed point, covered by CCTV, and management must oversee transactions over £100 and price lists must be prominently displayed.

The club, which must renew its licence annually, has been operating since October 2013.