Blackpool school travel firm retains award title

Blackpool school trips specialist WST Travel is celebrating being crowned Best School Tour Operator for the third year in a row at the 2018/19 School Travel Awards.

BBC TV presenter Fiona Bruce hosted the awards at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, where 17 accolades were handed out.

Voted for by readers of School Travel Organiser magazine, the awards celebrate top destinations, attractions and providers.

Sian Belfield, customer relations director at Bristol Avenue-based WST Travel, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been voted Best School Tour Operator for the third consecutive year.

"There aren’t enough words to express our gratitude to all those teachers and educators who voted and indeed the growing number with whom we work each year.

"Our desire to deliver the very best learning opportunities outside the classroom, paired with exceptional service continues to grow and recognition like this just further strengthens our belief that teachers need an honest, reliable and trustworthy company to work with. From all of the WST Travel team, a very big thank you.”

The School Travel Awards is our way of giving something back by recognising those individuals and teams – and hopefully inspiring others along the way.”