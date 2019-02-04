Blackpool's women in business awards are launched

The search is on for the North West’s most talented business women.

From excellence to dedication and innovation to inspiration, the EVAs aim to recognise the successes and achievements of female entrepreneurs from across the region.

Heather Waters of Natwest

Now in their ninth year, the EVAs are probably the largest business awards dedicated to women outside London. They aim to provide an impartial and independent platform for every woman to shine the spotlight on themselves and their business.

Founder of Pink Link and the EVAs, Coral Horn, said “The North West is a hotbed of talented women. We’re excited to see who will become the trailblazers for female entrepreneurship in the EVAS 2019. We’ve been getting enquiries since the 2018 awards closed and 2019 looks set to be a record year for entries.”

For the sixth year running, the EVAS are sponsored by NatWest.

Heather Waters, Enterprise Manager said “NatWest are passionate about supporting and honouring female entrepreneurship in the North West.

Women in business are a major contributor to the economy in the region and the EVAS give them a fantastic opportunity to showcase their exceptional achievements.”

Women from all business types and sizes can enter regardless of whether they are a business owner or an employee. From bakers to scientists, homeworkers to CEOs of large organisations, there are sixteen categories.

Rosie Dummer is the new MC for the EVAs. From being the first female helicopter pilot in the British Army to starring in Extreme Cakemakers on C4 and events around the world, Rosie said “I’m excited to be involved in the 2019 EVAS. Competition will be fierce as everyone wants the coveted EVA.”

Businesswomen across the North West can enter themselves or you can nominate women who has shown the dedication, determination and enterprising spirit to be an #EVAS2019 winner.

The 2019 Enterprise Vision Awards ceremony will take place in the Empress Ballroom at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool on Friday, September 27.