Blackpool's Velvet Coaster pub set for investment

A Blackpool seafront pub is set for a £135,000 investment to upgrade its roof terrace.

JD Wetherspoon has applied for planning permission to install a retractable roof over the existing outdoor drinking area at the top of the Velvet Coaster on South Promenade.

The scheme also includes the addition of a glazed screen.

The pub opened in May 2015 after Wetherspoon's carried out a £2.2m conversion of the former Lucky Star Amusement Arcade.

A Wetherspoon's spokesperson said: "Our plans include the installation of a retractable roof over the existing roof terrace and erection of a glazed screen.

"The proposal is to install retractable canopies to the roof garden to one side coming off the area which leads to the roof garden bar. "

The application will go before council planners at a future date.