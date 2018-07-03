Blackpool's new B&M looking to recruit more staff ahead of opening former BHS store

Discount retailer B&M have confirmed they are looking to recruit 20 additional staff for its new store opening in August.

The chain recently closed its Palatine Buildings store ahead of the move and the 34 current staff will be kept on for the new store, the former BHS on Church Road.

The former store by Sands Venue has now closed.

The new 16,000sq ft ‘B&M Bargains’ shop will open at 9am on Friday 10th August. B&M said the move follows feedback from regular customers that they wanted a bigger shop and even more products.

A spokesperson for B&M, said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

B&M was formed in Blackpool in 1978 and its first store opened in Cleveleys. It is now one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers, with over 570 stores nationwide.